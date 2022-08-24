Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another sunny and warm day Wednesday

Another sunny and warm day is on the way today. High temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s this afternoon. Humid dew points in the 60s will make it feel a few degrees warmer. We'll stay dry this evening, but showers and storms are on the way late tonight. Scattered Showers and storms continue Thursday. Up to a half inch of rain is possible and no severe weather is expected.

Beautiful summer weather returns Friday and into Saturday. There is a slight chance for storms returning on Sunday, then better chance Monday and Tuesday as temperatures also heat back up!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 85

Wind: W to SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Showers and Storms Likely Late

Low: 68

Wind: SW 10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Scattered Showers/Storms.

High: 80

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 82

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 86