Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another sunny and pleasant day Tuesday

items.[0].videoTitle
Another beautiful sunny day is on the way. An east breeze off of Lake Michigan will create 'cooler near the lake' conditions again today.
and last updated 2021-09-28 06:26:12-04

Another beautiful sunny day is on the way. An east breeze off of Lake Michigan will create 'cooler near the lake' conditions again today.

High temperatures will range from the upper 60s right along the lake to the upper 70s well inland.

Skies remain clear tonight and temperatures cool into the upper 50s in Milwaukee and upper 40s inland.

More awesome weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure breaks down on Friday, allowing for a slight chance of showers.

We'll have a little better chance for scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, but there should be plenty of dry weather in between the rain over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High: 70 Lake 78 Inland
Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool
Low: 58 Lake 48 Inland
Wind: E 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 75 Lake 82 Inland
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73 Lake 82 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Slight Ch. Showers
High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with Chance Showers
High: 74

    Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Report a typo

    Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

    Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

    Report a typo

    Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.