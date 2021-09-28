Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another sunny and pleasant day Tuesday

Another beautiful sunny day is on the way. An east breeze off of Lake Michigan will create 'cooler near the lake' conditions again today.

High temperatures will range from the upper 60s right along the lake to the upper 70s well inland.

Skies remain clear tonight and temperatures cool into the upper 50s in Milwaukee and upper 40s inland.

More awesome weather is on the way for Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure breaks down on Friday, allowing for a slight chance of showers.

We'll have a little better chance for scattered showers Saturday and Sunday, but there should be plenty of dry weather in between the rain over the weekend.

TUESDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 70 Lake 78 Inland

Wind: E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool

Low: 58 Lake 48 Inland

Wind: E 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 75 Lake 82 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73 Lake 82 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Slight Ch. Showers

High: 74 Lake 80 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy with Chance Showers

High: 74

