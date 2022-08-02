Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another nice day with highs in the 80s

Enjoy today with heat and humidity on the way tomorrow. Skies will be sunny with temperatures around 80 degrees. There's a small amount of humidity to the air today with dew points in the 60s, but it gets uncomfortable tonight as dew points soar into the 70s!

Breezy, hot, and humid conditions can be expected Wednesday along with showers and storms likely around midday. The severe threat is low, but we'll closely monitor any storms that develop. Beautiful summer weather returns Thursday and Friday.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 81

Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm, and Humid

Low: 75

Wind: SW 15-25 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Partly to Mostly cloudy. Breezy, Hot, and Humid. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 91

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 80

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 83

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 92

