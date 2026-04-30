Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another cool day with lingering showers

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is visiting the Boerner Botanical Gardens — a slice of nature right in our own backyard! More than 20,000 tulips are ready to greet you for Garden Season which begins Friday, May 1st!

Although SE Wisconsin did not need any more rain, yesterday's showers were light enough to give the ground a good soaking. A clearing sky has allowed temperatures to tumble well into the 30s across most of the region. A Frost Advisory remains in effect for areas North & West of Milwaukee. Highs climb into the upper 40s - near 50 today. Pop-up showers are possible this afternoon and into the evening. Not much rain is expected, but graupel is possible given the cooler air mass in place.

Overnight lows once again fall into the 30s. More patchy frost will be possible again tomorrow morning — mainly away from Lake Michigan. It's a good idea to bring sensitive plants in these next few mornings. Highs barely recover into the upper 40s tomorrow with another slight chance for a few pop-up showers.

After more frost on Saturday morning, we'll start warming up into the 50s and 60s. This will be the pick of the weekend with tons of sunshine!

More rain is anticipated on Sunday and into early next week. Highs will top out in the lower - mid 60s through Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Chance Hit & Miss Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 47

Wind: NE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Patchy Frost; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 37

Wind: E/NW 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Chilly; Slight Ch. Showers

High: 47 Lake 54 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52 Lake 58 Inland

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 62

MONDAY: Chance PM Shower; Partly Sunny

High: 65

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