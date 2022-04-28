Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another cold and cloudy day with a possible shower

Just like yesterday, more showers will show up on the radar than what is actually falling from the sky. There is only a slight chance for sprinkles or light rain showers throughout the day. Only a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible. It will be gloomy and chilly again with highs only in the lower 40s.
Friday's weather improves a bit with more peaks of sunshine and highs in the 50s. More rain is on the way Friday night and into Saturday. Unfortunately, numerous showers and storms may hamper any outdoor plans on Saturday. Scattered light showers linger into Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chilly, Slight Ch. Light Shower
High: 43
Wind: E 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 41
Wind: E 5-10 mph
FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
High: 53 Lake 60 Inland
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Showers and T-Storms Likely
High: 53 Lake 58 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Ch. Showers
High: 58
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 58