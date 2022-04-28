Southeast Wisconsin weather: Another cold and cloudy day with a possible shower

Just like yesterday, more showers will show up on the radar than what is actually falling from the sky. There is only a slight chance for sprinkles or light rain showers throughout the day. Only a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain is possible. It will be gloomy and chilly again with highs only in the lower 40s.

Friday's weather improves a bit with more peaks of sunshine and highs in the 50s. More rain is on the way Friday night and into Saturday. Unfortunately, numerous showers and storms may hamper any outdoor plans on Saturday. Scattered light showers linger into Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chilly, Slight Ch. Light Shower

High: 43

Wind: E 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 41

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy

High: 53 Lake 60 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Showers and T-Storms Likely

High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, Ch. Showers

High: 58

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58