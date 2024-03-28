Southeast Wisconsin weather: All day sunshine

We're seeing another chilly start today but lots of sunshine all day long! Winds will also be lighter today, but a breeze from the west will continue. Highs will be ranging in the low 40s north of Milwaukee to the upper 40s south of Milwaukee.

Clouds will increase throughout the day Friday. With winds switching to the east, it will be several degrees cooler by the lake with highs in the 40s lakeside and low 50s inland.

Expect scattered rain showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder Friday evening into Friday night. Most of that rain activity will wrap up early Saturday morning. Most of the weekend will be dry and mostly cloudy. Another storm system arrives late Sunday into Monday and Tuesday. There are lots of question marks with the track and temperatures with this low pressure.

The good news is that once we get into the middle and end of next week our weather pattern becomes calm and temperatures are expected to jump above average!



THURSDAY: Mostly SunnyHigh: 46

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Chilly

Low: 27

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Increasing Clouds; Evening & Night Rain

High: 43 lake, 52 inland

SATURDAY: Chance Early AM Showers

High: 48 lake, 54 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain Chance

High: 44

MONDAY: Chance Rain

High: 45

