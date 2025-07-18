Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Perfect Friday

Yesterday was the coolest day in over a month in Milwaukee with highs getting stuck in the 60s! Today will be about as perfect as you can get with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. Just a light breeze from the southeast with comfortable humidity levels too.
Clouds will increase late tonight as a band of rain and thunderstorms approaches the area Saturday morning. The best rain chances will come through during the mid-morning hours. In the afternoon a few spotty showers/storms might redevelop with highs in the low 80s and more humidity. Low chance for an isolated strong to severe storm.

Sunday is looking mainly dry and comfortable with highs in the 70s. Same thing into Monday before temperatures and humidity climb for the middle of next week. That will push highs above normal and bring in daily rain chances.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Comfortable
High: 75
Wind: SE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Increasing Clouds Late
Low: 66
Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Sct. Showers & Storms (Highest Chance Mid-Morning), Humid
High: 81

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 76

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Slight Ch. Storm
High: 82

