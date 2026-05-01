Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Few More Showers; Widespread Frost Saturday Morning

Overnight cloud cover was able to prevent widespread frost from developing. Another few spotty showers are possible later this afternoon as highs climb back into the upper 40s. Clearing is expected overnight which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for inland areas. A Frost Advisory has been hoisted for the lakefront.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the 50s.

Sunday begins a stretch of warmer temperatures. A few scattered showers are possible on Sunday before a cold front triggers showers/storms late Monday.

WATCH: Will we see frost tomorrow morning?

A Few More Showers; Widespread Frost Saturday Morning

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool; Spotty Shower Possible

High: 47

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Partly Cloudy with Frost

Lows: 35 Lake 29 Inland

Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake 58 Inland

SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 62

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 70

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 56

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