Southeast Wisconsin weather: A Few More Showers; Widespread Frost Saturday Morning

Overnight cloud cover was able to prevent widespread frost from developing. Another few spotty showers are possible later this afternoon as highs climb back into the upper 40s. Clearing is expected overnight which will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for inland areas. A Frost Advisory has been hoisted for the lakefront.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the 50s.
Sunday begins a stretch of warmer temperatures. A few scattered showers are possible on Sunday before a cold front triggers showers/storms late Monday.
WATCH: Will we see frost tomorrow morning?
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool; Spotty Shower Possible
High: 47
Wind: N 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Showers Ending; Partly Cloudy with Frost
Lows: 35 Lake 29 Inland
Wind: E 5 mph
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50 Lake 58 Inland
SUNDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 62
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms
High: 70
TUESDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 56
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