You can feel the difference already behind the cold front that passed through last night! Temperatures have dropped this morning with noticeably lower humidity. Areas of low clouds and a few sprinkles will be possible this morning. Then expect some sunshine to mix in by the middle of the day into the afternoon. With a breeze out of the north, high temperatures will be near the low 70s.

When humidity and storm chances return:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: A cooler couple of days

A cool night ahead, especially for inland locations. Mostly clear skies and low dew points will allow lows to hit the lower 50s away from the lake, with lows near 60 lakeside.

The best day of the week will be tomorrow, with highs in the mid-70s, low humidity and plenty of sunshine. Clouds will start to increase late in the day, with storms becoming possible once again Friday night into Saturday. Sunday is looking mainly dry with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: AM Sprinkle Then Clearing Skies

High: 71

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Cool

Low: 60 lake, 52 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Fri Night Storms

High: 75

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct. Storm Chance

High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 77

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Sct. Storm Chance

High: 79

