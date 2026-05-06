Southeast Wisconsin weather: A cold start to the day, but lots of sunshine expected

Temperatures this morning may dip near freezing, especially away from Lake Michigan. Highs for this afternoon will remain below normal with 50s for most, although we will be sunny.

More cool air later tonight with lows back in the 30s. We'll slowly warm up throughout the week with Saturday being the warmest day with highs in the middle 60s before cooling back down slightly for Mother's Day.

We're timing out our next couple chances for rain. The first chance will be a very small chance for showers Thursday afternoon (same goes for Friday afternoon). A much better chance for rain arrives Saturday night and into Sunday morning. On a positive note, this earlier arrival of weekend rain would mean most of Mother's Day being dry.

TODAY: Partly cloudy

High: 54

Wind: W 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Frost Possible.

Low: 38

Wind: W 5-10 MPH

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. PM Shower/Storm Chance

High: 56

Wind: W 5-10 MPH

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Shower Chance

High: 62

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Then Storms By Night

High: 66

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Rain Chance Early. PM Sun

High: 58

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