Southeast Wisconsin: One more nice fall day until soggy weather returns

We'll have one more nice fall day today before it gets soggy and windy once again. You can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine today with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

A southeast breeze picks up this evening, and there will be a slight chance for showers after midnight. Lows tonight only fall to around 50 in Milwaukee and 40s inland.

The rain should start light and scattered on Thursday then ramps up in the afternoon.

Rain continues Thursday night followed by on and off light rain on Friday.

A half-inch to an inch of rain of total rain is likely.

The crummy weather should all be out of here for Friday night football and the Halloween weekend. The kids can plan for a dry Trick or Treat.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. Showers Late and Breezy

Low: 50

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers early then PM Rain Likely.

High: 56

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Breezy with Showers

High: 55

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 60

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 58

