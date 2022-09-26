Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin forecast: Drier weather Monday, with slight chance for a few showers

We'll transition to drier weather Monday, but continue to have a slight chance for a few showers until this storm system moves farther east.
2022-09-26

Winds will continue to stay strong out of the northwest 15-20 mph, with gusts near 30 mph. Expect a bit more sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Gusty winds continue Tuesday but will start to weaken. Despite some sun, high temperatures struggle to make it out of the 50s, after starting in the mid 40s by the lake and in the 30s inland.

Sunny skies and relatively chilly temperature continue for the rest of the week. There is potential for inland frost Wednesday morning and Thursday morning.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, spotty shower possible, breezy
High: 62
Wind: NW 15-20 G30 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy
High: 59
Wind: NW 10-20 G 30 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny
High: 57

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny
High: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 67

