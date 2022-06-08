Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Soggy day Wednesday with heavy rain at times

Rain moves in this morning and unfortunately will be with us most of the day. The rain will be heavy at times, especially north of a Milwaukee. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but no severe weather is expected. Around an inch of rain is likely in the Milwaukee area, with as much as 2" possible north. The rain should get lighter by late this afternoon and gone by sunset.
and last updated 2022-06-08 06:17:46-04

MILWAUKEE — Rain moves in this morning and unfortunately will be with us most of the day. The rain will be heavy at times, especially north of a Milwaukee. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but no severe weather is expected. Around an inch of rain is likely in the Milwaukee area, with as much as 2" possible north. The rain should get lighter by late this afternoon and gone by sunset.

We get rewarded with the best day of the week on Thursday with sunshine and 70s. Scattered showers and storm chances return Friday and again late Saturday and into Sunday. There will be plenty of dry weather in between.

TODAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Ch. T-Storms. 1-2" Rain North. 0.50" to 1" South
High: 62
Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 54
Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers and T-Storms
High: 72

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms Late
High: 76

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 68 Lake 74 Inland

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.