Soggy day Wednesday with heavy rain at times

MILWAUKEE — Rain moves in this morning and unfortunately will be with us most of the day. The rain will be heavy at times, especially north of a Milwaukee. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but no severe weather is expected. Around an inch of rain is likely in the Milwaukee area, with as much as 2" possible north. The rain should get lighter by late this afternoon and gone by sunset.

We get rewarded with the best day of the week on Thursday with sunshine and 70s. Scattered showers and storm chances return Friday and again late Saturday and into Sunday. There will be plenty of dry weather in between.

TODAY: Rain, Heavy at Times. Ch. T-Storms. 1-2" Rain North. 0.50" to 1" South

High: 62

Wind: SE 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 54

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 75

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers and T-Storms

High: 72

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 76

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 68 Lake 74 Inland