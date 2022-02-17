Snow to miss most of the area, windy and cold Thursday

Rain showers transitioned to snow showers overnight with very little or no accumulation. The main area of accumulating snow will track well to our south today. There is still a small chance Kenosha and Racine get clipped with some light snow. It's windy again and it will be colder today with daytime high temperatures only in the 20s.

Colder weather continues into the first half of the weekend. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will only be in the 20s. Another cold front may bring us a few snow showers Friday night. Only a dusting of snow is possible. We'll be briefly warmer on Sunday with high back in the 40s!

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Slight Ch. Light Snow South

High: 25

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mainly Clear. Breezy and Cold

Low: 10

Wind: N 10-20 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Windy. Ch. Snow Showers At Night

High: 28

SATURDAY: Sunny But Chilly

High: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Warmer

High: 46

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Mix Late

High: 36