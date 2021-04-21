Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Snow showers on the way Wednesday

items.[0].videoTitle
A few snow showers have already developed this morning and they'll likely increase in coverage through the day. We may get some brief heavy bursts of snow, which could quickly coat the grass in spots.
and last updated 2021-04-21 06:18:48-04

A few snow showers have already developed this morning and they'll likely increase in coverage through the day. We may get some brief heavy bursts of snow, which could quickly coat the grass in spots. Highs today only reach the upper 30s. Snow showers shut off this evening and skies clear out overnight. It's going to be a cold and frosty night with lows ranging from 30 lakeside to 25 inland.

Our weather improves on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures returning to the 50s. Most of Friday also looks pretty nice, but some rain showers may return by Friday evening. Rain is also possible on Saturday, but Sunday looks completely dry. High temperatures remain in the 50s this weekend, and a big warm up is on the way next week.

WEDNESDAY: M. Cloudy. Snow/Sleet Showers Likely. Up to 1" Snow Possible on Grass
High: 38
Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mainly Clear. Cold and Frosty
Low: 30 Lake 25 Inland
Wind: Var. 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late
High: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain
High: 51 Lake 56 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50 Lake 57 Inland

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.