Snow showers on the way Wednesday

A few snow showers have already developed this morning and they'll likely increase in coverage through the day. We may get some brief heavy bursts of snow, which could quickly coat the grass in spots. Highs today only reach the upper 30s. Snow showers shut off this evening and skies clear out overnight. It's going to be a cold and frosty night with lows ranging from 30 lakeside to 25 inland.

Our weather improves on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures returning to the 50s. Most of Friday also looks pretty nice, but some rain showers may return by Friday evening. Rain is also possible on Saturday, but Sunday looks completely dry. High temperatures remain in the 50s this weekend, and a big warm up is on the way next week.

WEDNESDAY: M. Cloudy. Snow/Sleet Showers Likely. Up to 1" Snow Possible on Grass

High: 38

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Mainly Clear. Cold and Frosty

Low: 30 Lake 25 Inland

Wind: Var. 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 56

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Rain

High: 51 Lake 56 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake 57 Inland

