Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Smoky and hazy conditions expected Friday as temps near the mid-80s

More sunshine is on tap for Friday, but it'll mix with wildfire smoke &amp; haze across SE Wisconsin. Air quality remains a concern today as Ozone/smoke could get to unhealthy levels.
and last updated 2023-06-23 06:27:04-04

More sunshine is on tap for Friday, but it'll mix with wildfire smoke & haze across SE Wisconsin. Air quality remains a concern today as Ozone/smoke could get to unhealthy levels. Highs will top out in the lower 80s along the lakefront and upper 80s farther inland.

Southerly winds take hold on Saturday - bolstering temperatures into the mid-80s - lower 90s areawide. Clouds will increase from the West as an area of low-pressure approaches. Scattered showers and storms still appear likely as a cold front drops through the region. The best chance of rain takes place Sunday morning with a more scattered opportunity for rainfall during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s.

A few additional scattered showers are possible on Monday as low-pressure pulls off to the East. It will also be a breezy day. Next week will trend cooler following the weekend rain. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s under lots of sunshine.

FRIDAY: Hazy Sunshine; WarmHigh: 83 Lake 87 Inland
Wind: N to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low:  62          
Wind:  E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer & More Humid
High: 84 Lake 90 Inland

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny & Humid
High:  78

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy
High:  73

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.