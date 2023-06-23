Smoky and hazy conditions expected Friday as temps near the mid-80s

More sunshine is on tap for Friday, but it'll mix with wildfire smoke & haze across SE Wisconsin. Air quality remains a concern today as Ozone/smoke could get to unhealthy levels. Highs will top out in the lower 80s along the lakefront and upper 80s farther inland.

Southerly winds take hold on Saturday - bolstering temperatures into the mid-80s - lower 90s areawide. Clouds will increase from the West as an area of low-pressure approaches. Scattered showers and storms still appear likely as a cold front drops through the region. The best chance of rain takes place Sunday morning with a more scattered opportunity for rainfall during the afternoon. Highs will reach into the upper 70s.

A few additional scattered showers are possible on Monday as low-pressure pulls off to the East. It will also be a breezy day. Next week will trend cooler following the weekend rain. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s under lots of sunshine.



FRIDAY: Hazy Sunshine; WarmHigh: 83 Lake 87 Inland

Wind: N to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 62

Wind: E 5 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny; Warmer & More Humid

High: 84 Lake 90 Inland

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny & Humid

High: 78

MONDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 73

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.