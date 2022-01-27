Slightly warmer Thursday with possible flurries

It's noticeably not as cold this morning and we may even reach 30 degrees this afternoon. There will be more clouds overhead today and a small chance for flurries or light snow showers, especially late this afternoon and evening.

No snow accumulation is expected. Another cold front sends our temperatures back down late tonight, into tomorrow, and the start of the weekend. Overall, the weekend looks pretty good to venture outside and enjoy some winter activities.

We are watching what could be a big storm system for the middle of next week. Computer models are now trending towards more snow Wednesday and Thursday. This one will be worth watching.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Snow Showers

High: 30

Wind: SW to NW 15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Getting Colder Again

Low: 6, Wind Chill: 0 to -10

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold

High: 18

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 28

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild

High: 36