Slightly warmer Thursday with possible flurries

It's noticeably not as cold this morning and we may even reach 30 degrees this afternoon. There will be more clouds overhead today and a small chance for flurries or light snow showers, especially late this afternoon and evening.
No snow accumulation is expected. Another cold front sends our temperatures back down late tonight, into tomorrow, and the start of the weekend. Overall, the weekend looks pretty good to venture outside and enjoy some winter activities.
We are watching what could be a big storm system for the middle of next week. Computer models are now trending towards more snow Wednesday and Thursday. This one will be worth watching.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Snow Showers
High: 30
Wind: SW to NW 15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Getting Colder Again
Low: 6, Wind Chill: 0 to -10
Wind: N 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cold
High: 18
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 23
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 28
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Mild
High: 36