Slight chance for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon

MILWAUKEE — Happy Father's Day and the start of summer, officially starting at 10:32 p.m. This summer season is starting with thunderstorms, some of which may be severe.

We'll have showers and a few thunderstorms move through around the lunch hour Sunday, with some small hail possible.

A stronger line of storms will move in this evening, bringing wind gusts 59+ mph and potentially hail 1" in diameter.

We have a marginal to slight risk of severe weather this evening. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will stay cool to start next week. Cloudy skies Monday will keep temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thunderstorms return for the second half of the week as high temperatures climb back to near 80 degrees.

SUNDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms

High: 75

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing skiesLow: 58Wind: SW 10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Windy

High: 68

Wind: NW 10-15 G30 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 72

Wind: W 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for thunderstorms

High: 78

Wind: SW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Afternoon thunderstorms

High: 80

Wind: S 5-15 mph