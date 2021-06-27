Slight chance for morning showers, otherwise partly sunny

MILWAUKEE — A few showers will linger into Sunday morning, especially north, but most of us are looking at a dry and muggy day.

Skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.

We'll stay dry Sunday night into Monday morning, before a few showers and thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon.

We'll keep the isolated showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, before we get a break by the end of the week.

Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon.

SUNDAY: Ch. shower early. Mostly cloudy

High: 78

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: Light

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM showers and poss. t-storm

High: 76

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: PM showers & iso. t-storms

High: 80

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms

High: 81

THURSDAY: Partly sunny

High: 75