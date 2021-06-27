Slight chance for morning showers, otherwise partly sunny

MILWAUKEE — A few showers will linger into Sunday morning, especially north, but most of us are looking at a dry and muggy day.
Skies will be partly sunny, with highs in the upper 70s.
We'll stay dry Sunday night into Monday morning, before a few showers and thunderstorms develop Monday afternoon.
We'll keep the isolated showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday, before we get a break by the end of the week.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s each afternoon.
SUNDAY: Ch. shower early. Mostly cloudy
High: 78
Wind: W 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Low: 62
Wind: Light
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. PM showers and poss. t-storm
High: 76
Wind: E 5 mph
TUESDAY: PM showers & iso. t-storms
High: 80
Wind: S 5-10 mph
WEDNESDAY: Showers & iso. t-storms
High: 81
THURSDAY: Partly sunny
High: 75