Showers wrap up Thursday morning, sunny day in store

Early morning light showers should wrap up before most people head out the door this morning. It's going to end up being a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees. This is just the start of awesome summer weather heading into the weekend.

High pressure will provide sunshine right into the weekend. After highs only in the 70s on Friday, we return to the by Saturday afternoon and middle 80s on Sunday. The next chance for storms lands on Monday and another round of high heat arrives by the middle of next week.

TODAY: Showers Ending. Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 81

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Comfortable

Low: 62 Lake 55 Inland

Wind: W 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny and Beautiful

High: 78

SATURDAY: Sunny

High: 82

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 86

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 87