Showers move out for Saturday, bringing sunshine and 70s

If you were hoping for the weekend to improve, you're in luck. Any lingering light rain or sprinkles will move out for your Saturday, then some sun will be returning for the rest of the day. The temperatures will still be on the comfortable side with highs in the mid 70s by the lake and around 80 inland.

Tonight looks comfortable and dry with mostly clear skies and lows around 60.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs either side of 80. It may become a little cooler along the lake.

The reprieve from the heat will be short-lived as temperatures climb to the upper 80s to near 90 again for your Monday. With a breezy westerly wind, there doesn't look to be much relief along the lake.

That heat and chance of a shower or t'storm returns for Tuesday before temperatures go back closer normal on Wednesday with a continued chance of scattered showers and t'storms. Remember, we need that rain.



TODAY: Any light rain or sprinkles end, then some sun returns.High: 75 lakefront... 80 inland.

Wind: NW to NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear.

Low: 60.

Wind: E bec. light.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 81, though cooling a bit near the lake.

Wind: Bec. E 3-8 MPH.

SUN NITE: Mostly clear.

Low: 63.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm

High: 88.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and very warm with a slight chance of a shower or t'storm.

High: 85.

WEDS: Partly cloudy and not as warm with a chance of scattered showers and t'storms.

High: 80.

