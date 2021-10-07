Showers move in Thursday with temperatures in the 60s

MILWAUKEE — Scattered showers are moving in this morning and they'll be with us on and off the next couple of days.

A few thunderstorms are also possible today.

Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will hold steady in the 60s through most of the day, but possibly topping out near 70 in the afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms continue tonight with lows in the lower 60s.

The showers and storms should be even more hit and miss on Friday.

A little more sun at times and a south wind should bump our temperatures up into the 70s.

A widespread half inch to an inch of rain is likely over the next couple of days, with locally higher amounts possible.

The weekend is looking warm and humid. It should also be a mainly dry weekend with just a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 68

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

Low: 63

Wind: SE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy & Humid. Scattered Showers & T-Storms

High: 73

SATURDAY: Parlty Cloudy, Breezy, Warm, and Humid

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 78

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Rain Likely Late

High: 70

