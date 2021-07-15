Showers linger Thursday morning, relatively dry by afternoon

MILWAUKEE — For the most part, we escaped severe weather last night here in southeast Wisconsin, but we had plenty of storm activity and a beneficial rain.

A few showers will linger this morning with up to a quarter inch of additional rain possible.

Under mostly cloudy skies, daytime high temperatures will be around 80 degrees.

There is a slight chance we get clipped by a few more showers and storms tonight and again on Friday.

The best chance will be south of Milwaukee.

The weekend is still looking fantastic with sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs will be near 80 on Saturday and lower 80s on Sunday.

Nice summer weather continues for much of next week.

THURSDAY: Ch. Showers, Mainly Early. Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

Wind: SW to NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. Showers/T-Storms

Low: 65

Wind: Calm

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/T-Storms

High: 76

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

SUNDAY: Sunny Skies

High: 83

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 86