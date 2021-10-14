Showers expected Thursday morning, sunny weekend ahead

MILWAUKEE — A few more showers are moving in from the south this morning.

Up to a tenth of an inch of rain is possible.

Eventually the skies clear this afternoon, and we'll end the day with sunshine.

Cooler air starts to push in tonight.

Low temperatures fall to around 50 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Another round of showers possibly clips the area Friday afternoon.

The best chance for rain this time will be south of Milwaukee.

A cooler but very nice Autumn weekend is on the way.

We should see sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

The mornings will be chilly with lows in the 40s lakeside and upper 30s inland. There may be a little patchy frost well inland, but your flowers should be fine.

High temperatures Saturday will be around 60 degrees, followed by middle 60s on Sunday.

THURSDAY: Morning Showers. Bec. Mostly Sunny Late

High: 71

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cooler

Low: 50

Wind: NW 10 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers Late

High: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 60

SUNDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High: 64

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 70

