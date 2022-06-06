SE Wisconsin Weather: Soggy morning commute, highs in the 70s

Rain moved in overnight and it's going to be a soggy morning commute. The steady rain should wrap up later this morning with just a few pop up showers and storms possible this afternoon. Most of the area should pick up around a half inch of additional rain today. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Temperatures remain cool for June for most of the week with highs around 70 degrees. Another round of showers is possible on Wednesday and again on Friday. Down the road, it looks like we'll begin a more summer-like pattern next week.

TODAY: Steady Rain Early. PM Scattered Showers/storms

High: 70

Wind: S to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. T-Storms Early. Partly Cloudy

Low: 53

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. PM Scattered Showers

High: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 71