Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

SE Wisconsin Weather: Soggy morning commute, highs in the 70s

Rain moved in overnight and it's going to be a soggy morning commute. The steady rain should wrap up later this morning with just a few pop up showers and storms possible this afternoon.
and last updated 2022-06-06 06:58:13-04

Rain moved in overnight and it's going to be a soggy morning commute. The steady rain should wrap up later this morning with just a few pop up showers and storms possible this afternoon. Most of the area should pick up around a half inch of additional rain today. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees.

Temperatures remain cool for June for most of the week with highs around 70 degrees. Another round of showers is possible on Wednesday and again on Friday. Down the road, it looks like we'll begin a more summer-like pattern next week.

TODAY: Steady Rain Early. PM Scattered Showers/storms
High: 70
Wind: S to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Ch. T-Storms Early. Partly Cloudy
Low: 53
Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 70

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. PM Scattered Showers
High: 68

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 71

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.