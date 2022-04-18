SE Wisconsin Weather: Snowy Monday morning

We're waking up to a blanket of snow, mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces. Roads and sidewalks should be mainly wet, but watch out for slippery spots. Thankfully, it looks like we'll see a lull in the heavier snow over the next couple hours, but the snow picks back up after 8 a.m. An additional inch of snow is possible on the grass. Much of the snow melts this afternoon as temperatures warm to around 40 degrees.

Warmer and brighter times are ahead. Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures still in the 40s on Tuesday, but 50 is possible Wednesday and 60s on Thursday! Expect more April rains Wednesday night and Friday.

TODAY: Rain/Snow Likely. Less than 1" Additional Snow

High: 40

Wind: S to W 15 mph

TONIGHT: Stray snow shower early. Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 32

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 47

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely late

High: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Mild

High: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain/T-Storms Likely

High: 58