SE Wisconsin Weather: Raining most of the day, 1 inch possible

Rain spreads across the area this morning, setting up a soggy morning commute. It's going to rain most of the day, then taper off by around 4 p.m. this afternoon. Most of southeast Wisconsin will pick up between 0.50" to 1.0" of rain, with the higher amounts south of Milwaukee. A northeast breeze gusting up to 30 mph adds insult to a crummy day.

Tomorrow starts with some low clouds or fog then becomes mostly sunny in the afternoon. Another round of rain is possible Thursday night and into Friday. Highs the rest of the week will range from the lower 50s lakeside to around 60 inland.

TODAY: Rainy, Cool, and Breezy

High: 45

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Decreasing Clouds. Ch. Fog Developing Late

Low: 38

Wind: N 10-20 mph

WEDNESDAY: Morning Clouds/Fog... Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 50 Lake 58 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Showers Likely Late

High: 51 Lake 60 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 55 Lake 62 Inland