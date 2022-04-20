SE Wisconsin Weather: Highs in the 50s, widespread rain this evening

Clouds have thickened up again this morning, but your morning commute will remain dry. A southeast wind ramps up later today with southeast winds gusting up to 40 mph this evening. There is a chance for showers after 3 p.m. then widespread rain is likely after 6 p.m. this evening. Rainy and windy conditions continue through the night with up to 0.50" of rain likely. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible.

The rain should move out by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow should end up being one of the nicest days of spring so far. We'll see lots of sunshine and temperatures climbing into the 60s. Another round of showers and storms is likely on Friday and a big warm up is still on the way for Saturday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy with Rain Late

High: 50

Wind: SE 15-25 G40 mph

TONIGHT: Windy with Periods of Rain. Ch. T-Storms. Up to 0.50" Rain

Low: 44

Wind: S to W 20 G40 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 64

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Shower/Storms

High: 51 Lake 58 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm

High: 77

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely

High: 68