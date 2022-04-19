SE Wisconsin Weather: Dry but cool Tuesday morning

We dry out today with a mix of clouds and sunshine overhead. A northwest breeze continues to bring in relatively cool air. Average highs for today are in the middle to upper 50s and we'll struggle to reach 50 degrees this afternoon. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 40.

The next system brings just rain to the area late Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. Around 0.50" of rain is expected. We'll have a beautiful spring day on Thursday with sunshine and temperatures around 60 degrees. Another round of rain is likely on Friday then a brief but big warm up on Saturday!

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy and Cool.

High: 50

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 40

Wind: S 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Likely Late. Around 0.50" Rain

High: 50

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 61

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers/Storms Likely.

High: 48 Lake 54 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm

High: 76