SE Wisconsin Weather: Cloudy weather continues with highs in the 50s today

Mostly cloudy and cool conditions continue today after a gloomy weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will only be in the 50s. Our next round of rain arrives late tonight and into tomorrow morning. It's looking soggy for most of Tuesday with around 0.50" of widespread rain.

Sunshine finally returns Wednesday, but more rain is on the way late Thursday and into Friday. The upcoming weekend is actually looking pretty nice and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for next week.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 56

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late

Low: 44

Wind: S to E 10 mph

TUESDAY: Cloudy and Rainy. Around 0.50" of Rain

High: 48

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52 Late 60 Inland

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool with Rain Likely Late

High: 50

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool with Showers Likely

High: 54

