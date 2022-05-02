SE Wisconsin Weather: Cloudy weather continues with highs in the 50s today

Mostly cloudy and cool conditions continue today after a gloomy weekend. Afternoon high temperatures will only be in the 50s. Our next round of rain arrives late tonight and into tomorrow morning. It's looking soggy for most of Tuesday with around 0.50" of widespread rain.
Sunshine finally returns Wednesday, but more rain is on the way late Thursday and into Friday. The upcoming weekend is actually looking pretty nice and warmer temperatures are in the forecast for next week.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 56
Wind: W 10 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Rain Moves In Late
Low: 44
Wind: S to E 10 mph
TUESDAY: Cloudy and Rainy. Around 0.50" of Rain
High: 48
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 52 Late 60 Inland
THURSDAY: Cloudy and Cool with Rain Likely Late
High: 50
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool with Showers Likely
High: 54