Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

SE Wisconsin Weather: Chilly morning, temps climb into the 40s today

It's pretty chilly this morning, so make sure you're heading outside with winter coat. Sunshine should help boost our temperatures up to around 40 degrees this afternoon.
and last updated 2022-03-08 06:40:35-05

It's pretty chilly this morning, so make sure you're heading outside with winter coat. Sunshine should help boost our temperatures up to around 40 degrees this afternoon. A weak cold front sweeps this area this evening. The front will bring more clouds and maybe a few overnight flurries.

You should expect chilly March weather the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 30s, then only around 30 on Thursday. We're watching the potential for some light snow Thursday evening, but only minor accumulation is expected at this time.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 40
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Flurries
Low: 28
Wind: SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 37

THURSDAY: Bec. Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Light Snow Late
High: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny But Cold
High: 26

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.