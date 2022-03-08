SE Wisconsin Weather: Chilly morning, temps climb into the 40s today

It's pretty chilly this morning, so make sure you're heading outside with winter coat. Sunshine should help boost our temperatures up to around 40 degrees this afternoon. A weak cold front sweeps this area this evening. The front will bring more clouds and maybe a few overnight flurries.

You should expect chilly March weather the rest of the week. Highs tomorrow will be in the middle 30s, then only around 30 on Thursday. We're watching the potential for some light snow Thursday evening, but only minor accumulation is expected at this time.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 40

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Flurries

Low: 28

Wind: SW 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 37

THURSDAY: Bec. Mostly Cloudy and Cold. Ch. Light Snow Late

High: 30

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny But Cold

High: 26

