Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

SE Wisconsin Weather: Back to cool temps after warm weekend

After awesome warm weather over the weekend, it's back to cool temperatures today. We're starting in the 40s and temperatures will only climb to around 50 this afternoon.
and last updated 2022-04-25 06:16:24-04

After awesome warm weather over the weekend, it's back to cool temperatures today. We're starting in the 40s and temperatures will only climb to around 50 this afternoon. More clouds have rolled in this morning, but we should stay dry today. Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows around 30.

We'll see some clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees again. As the wind shifts northeast on Wednesday, high temperatures will only be in the 40s. We'll also have a slight chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy and Cooler
High: 52
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 33
Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool
High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 42 Lake 48 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 45 Lake 50 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.