SE Wisconsin Weather: Back to cool temps after warm weekend

After awesome warm weather over the weekend, it's back to cool temperatures today. We're starting in the 40s and temperatures will only climb to around 50 this afternoon. More clouds have rolled in this morning, but we should stay dry today. Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows around 30.

We'll see some clouds and sunshine on Tuesday with highs around 50 degrees again. As the wind shifts northeast on Wednesday, high temperatures will only be in the 40s. We'll also have a slight chance for showers Wednesday and Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy and Cooler

High: 52

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 33

Wind: W 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 50

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 42 Lake 48 Inland

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 45 Lake 50 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

