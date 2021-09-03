Scattered showers possible Friday afternoon, temps in the middle 70s

MILWAUKEE — Clouds have rolled in and eventually we may see a few light showers later today.

Temperatures should still reach the middle 70s by this afternoon.

The chance for showers goes up after 3 p.m. today, but any rain should be light and scattered.

Scattered light showers will hang around tonight and into tomorrow morning. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible.

We clear out Saturday afternoon, and the rest of the Labor Day weekend should be very nice. High temperatures climb to around 80 on Sunday.

There is one more very small chance for showers Sunday night, which should be long gone by the time we wake up Labor Day Monday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Sct'd PM Showers

High: 74

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers

Low: 65

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 76

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. Showers at Night

High: 81

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely

High: 83