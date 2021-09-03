Watch
Scattered showers possible Friday afternoon, temps in the middle 70s

There's a chance for afternoon showers.
and last updated 2021-09-03 07:03:31-04

MILWAUKEE — Clouds have rolled in and eventually we may see a few light showers later today.

Temperatures should still reach the middle 70s by this afternoon.

The chance for showers goes up after 3 p.m. today, but any rain should be light and scattered.

Scattered light showers will hang around tonight and into tomorrow morning. Up to a quarter inch of rain is possible.

We clear out Saturday afternoon, and the rest of the Labor Day weekend should be very nice. High temperatures climb to around 80 on Sunday.

There is one more very small chance for showers Sunday night, which should be long gone by the time we wake up Labor Day Monday.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Sct'd PM Showers
High: 74
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers
Low: 65
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Ch. Showers Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy
High: 76

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Slight Ch. Showers at Night
High: 81

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. T-Storms Likely
High: 83

