Rainy morning, dry afternoon with cooler temperatures

Light rain is moving through this morning setting up a soggy morning commute. The rain will only add up to a quarter inch for most of the area. This afternoon should be dry but mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will range from 50s lakeside to lower 60s inland. A warm front brings a slight chance for a shower or storm overnight.

Warmer weather is set to return for the rest of the work week. Temperatures surge well into the 70s by Thursday afternoon. Another round of showers and storms are possible Friday. Unfortunately, it's looking cool again by this weekend.

TODAY: Light Showers Early. Up to 0.25". Mostly Cloudy and Cool

High: 56 Lake 62 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Shower/T-Storm

Low: 52

Wind: N to SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warme

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Shower/Storm

High: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Light Rain

High: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 62