Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Rainy morning, dry afternoon with cooler temperatures

This afternoon should be dry but mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will range from 50s lakeside to lower 60s inland.
and last updated 2022-05-18 06:27:10-04

Light rain is moving through this morning setting up a soggy morning commute. The rain will only add up to a quarter inch for most of the area. This afternoon should be dry but mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will range from 50s lakeside to lower 60s inland. A warm front brings a slight chance for a shower or storm overnight.

Warmer weather is set to return for the rest of the work week. Temperatures surge well into the 70s by Thursday afternoon. Another round of showers and storms are possible Friday. Unfortunately, it's looking cool again by this weekend.

TODAY: Light Showers Early. Up to 0.25". Mostly Cloudy and Cool
High: 56 Lake 62 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Shower/T-Storm
Low: 52
Wind: N to SW 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warme
High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Shower/Storm
High: 74

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Light Rain
High: 58

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 62

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.