Rainy April weather continues Wednesday

Steady rain overnight is coming to an end this morning. Most of the area picked up 0.50" to 1.00" of rain. We'll see a brief period of sunshine this morning as temperatures rise into the middle 50s. Scattered showers develop again this afternoon and into this evening.
Get ready for more crummy April weather the next couple days on the cold back-side of a now stalled area of low pressure over the Great Lakes. This means more cloudy, chilly, windy, and at times soggy weather. Rain and snow showers will be likely both Thursday and Friday. Very little snow accumulation is expected.

TODAY: Rain Ending. Bec. Partly Cloudy. Sct'd PM Showers
High: 57
Wind: SW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy. Ch. Showers
Low: 37
Wind: WSW 10-20 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly. Rain and Snow Showers Likely
High: 43

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Chilly. Rain and Snow Showers Likely
High: 40

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 44

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52 Lake 58 Inland

