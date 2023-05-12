Rain showers return for Friday and the weekend

Our stretch of sunny and warm weather has come to an end. Scattered rain showers move in Friday as a storm system develops across the region. High temperatures will be about 10° cooler than Thursday and in the mid 60s by the lakefront and near 70° inland.

Showers become more isolated Friday night into Saturday, with most of the day staying mostly cloudy. High temperatures stay in the mid 60s by the lakefront and in the low 70s inland.

Rain picks back up Sunday, with a few thunderstorms also possible. High temperatures will be near 60°.

Sunny skies return Monday and Tuesday, before another chance for a few showers Tuesday night. Temperatures will stay in the upper 60s by the lakefront and in the low to mid 70s inland.



FRIDAY: Scattered showersHigh: 64° Lake...70° Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Isolated showers

Low: 51°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Isolated showers. Breezy

High: 64° Lake...73° Inland

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Scattered showers. Ch. t-storms. Breezy

High: 58°

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 68° Lake...72° Inland

Wind: N/W 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Ch. showers late

High: 68° Lake...75° Inland

