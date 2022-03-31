Rain changes to snow Thursday morning, up to an inch possible in Milwaukee

Steady rain arrived overnight and is now changing to snow this morning. The snow may come down heavy at times. Roads will likely become slippery and slushy at times. Around an inch of snow is possible in Milwaukee, with as much as 3" possible north and west of the city. Accumulating snow ends late morning, but a few rain and snow showers may linger this afternoon and evening.

We get a break from the crummy weather on Friday as sunshine returns and temperatures climb into the 40s. Another rain and snow mess is on the way for Saturday, followed by sunshine on Sunday.

TODAY: AM Rain to Snow. 1" MKE, 1-3" NW. Ch. PM Rain & Snow Showers

High: 37

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Bec. Partly Cloudy and Chilly

Low: 26

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 44

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Rain and Snow Likely. Minor Slushy Snow Accumulation Possible

High: 41

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 48

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Rain

High: 48

