Rain chances continue through Thursday evening

Light rain moved in overnight and will continue through the morning commute.

Most of the area will pick up around 0.25" of rain. Skies should become partly cloudy by this afternoon, but there is also a slight chance a few showers redevelop. Slight chances for showers continue tonight and into tomorrow morning. Lows tonight fall to around 40 degrees.

Cool weather continues Friday and right into Mother's Day weekend. We should have a lot of sunshine and Saturday with high temperatures ranging from the lower 50s lakeside to the lower 60s inland.

We're still watching a storm system that gets very close to us on Mother's Day. I still think the bulk of the rain stays south of the area, but we'll keep a slight chance for rain in our forecast for now.

THURSDAY: Morning Rain Likely, then Slight Ch. PM Showers. Around 0.25" Rain

High: 53

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Sowers

Low: 41

Wind: Variable 10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Ch. AM Showers. Partly Cloudy, Breezy & Cool

High: 54

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 54 Lake 61 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Slight Ch. Rain

High: 52 Lake 58 Inland

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 52