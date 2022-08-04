Pleasant weather to start the Wisconsin State Fair

After a muggy and stormy Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be quite pleasant across southeast Wisconsin. High pressure has moved in keeping our skies mostly sunny during the day and mostly clear at night. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday afternoon and in the low to mid 80s Friday. Plus, dew points will be near 60 degrees making it feel less sticky.

Sunshine continues into the weekend, but stronger southerly winds will bump temperatures into the low 90s Saturday. We could see the 90s again Sunday, depending on the timing of a cold front. The latest model guidance has the cold front coming through late Sunday, which would support a hot and humid day ahead of thunderstorms in the evening and then cooler temperatures to start next week. If the front arrives earlier, expect showers and thunderstorms throughout the day Sunday and temperatures topping out in the low 80s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny

High: 78

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 64

Wind: E 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 82

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hot

High: 92

Wind: S 5-15 mph

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. PM t-storms likely

High: 87

MONDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 78