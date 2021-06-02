Watch
Pleasant weather continues into Wednesday

We're waking up to another comfortable and quiet morning across southeast Wisconsin. Fantastic weather continues today with sunshine and highs in the 70s.
and last updated 2021-06-02 07:01:55-04

It will be cooler right along the lake with a light southeast breeze. Skies remain mainly clear tonight with lows in the 50s.

Temperatures start heating up tomorrow and into the weekend. Highs tomorrow should reach 80 degrees and by Saturday and Sunday we'll make a good run at 90!

Humidity won't be terrible, but definitely a factor, with dew points in the 60s. Besides a slim chance for showers Thursday night, the forecast also stays dry.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 74 Lake 78 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 57
Wind: Light Variable

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Slight Ch. Showers at Night
High: 82

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Very Warm
High: 87

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Hot and Humid
High: 90

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. Hot and Humid
High: 90

