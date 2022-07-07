Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Pleasant Thursday, chance for evening shower

Summerfest returns today and the weather is looking great for the start of weekend three. Highs will be in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and nea 80 degrees inland. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a shower in the evening, but a better chance for rain will stay to our south.
and last updated 2022-07-07 07:00:20-04

Summerfest returns today and the weather is looking great for the start of weekend three. Highs will be in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and near 80 degrees inland. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a shower in the evening, but a better chance for rain will stay to our south.

A few showers are possible overnight Thursday, into Friday morning, otherwise skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be cool lakeside with a northeast wind 10-20 G30 mph; highs will be in the low 70s near the lake and mid to upper 70s inland.

Pleasant weather continues this weekend, with sunny skies and mid 70s Saturday and sunny skies and low 80s Sunday. Our next chance for rain will be Monday.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for evening shower
High: 74 Lakefront...80 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers
Low: 67
Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy
High: 71 Lakefront...75 Inland
Wind: NE 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 76
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 82
Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance for t-showers
High: 88
Wind: SW 10-20 mph

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.