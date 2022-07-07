Pleasant Thursday, chance for evening shower

Summerfest returns today and the weather is looking great for the start of weekend three. Highs will be in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and near 80 degrees inland. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a slight chance for a shower in the evening, but a better chance for rain will stay to our south.

A few showers are possible overnight Thursday, into Friday morning, otherwise skies will gradually become sunny throughout the day. Temperatures will be cool lakeside with a northeast wind 10-20 G30 mph; highs will be in the low 70s near the lake and mid to upper 70s inland.

Pleasant weather continues this weekend, with sunny skies and mid 70s Saturday and sunny skies and low 80s Sunday. Our next chance for rain will be Monday.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance for evening shower

High: 74 Lakefront...80 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers

Low: 67

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds. Windy

High: 71 Lakefront...75 Inland

Wind: NE 10-20 G30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 76

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 82

Wind: S 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Chance for t-showers

High: 88

Wind: SW 10-20 mph