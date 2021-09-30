Patchy fog Thursday morning, otherwise nice day

MILWAUKEE — Areas of dense fog have developed Wednesday night, but they will gradually clear Thursday morning.
Beautiful weather continues Thursday will be partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and near 80° inland.
We'll keep it partly cloudy Thursday night and Friday, with temperatures climbing a few more degrees and near 80° towards the lakefront and into the low to mid 80s inland Friday afternoon.
Our next round of rain arrives early Saturday. Expect a few rounds of showers and some isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s before dropping behind the showers to near 70° by Sunday.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 76 Lake...81 Inland
Wind: E 5-10 mph
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy
Low:60
Wind: S 5 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy
High: 80 Lake...84 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Scattered showers & Isolated t-storms
High: 78
Wind: S 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Few AM Showers Early. Partly Cloudy
High: 70
Wind: N 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Partly sunny
High: 66
Wind: N 10 mph