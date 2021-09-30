Patchy fog Thursday morning, otherwise nice day

MILWAUKEE — Areas of dense fog have developed Wednesday night, but they will gradually clear Thursday morning.

Beautiful weather continues Thursday will be partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 70s towards the lakefront and near 80° inland.

We'll keep it partly cloudy Thursday night and Friday, with temperatures climbing a few more degrees and near 80° towards the lakefront and into the low to mid 80s inland Friday afternoon.

Our next round of rain arrives early Saturday. Expect a few rounds of showers and some isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s before dropping behind the showers to near 70° by Sunday.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 76 Lake...81 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy

Low:60

Wind: S 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 80 Lake...84 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Scattered showers & Isolated t-storms

High: 78

Wind: S 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Few AM Showers Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 70

Wind: N 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny

High: 66

Wind: N 10 mph