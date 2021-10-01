Watch
Patchy, dense fog Friday morning, showers expected for the weekend

Dense fog will burn off later in the day and make way for sunny skies.
and last updated 2021-10-01 06:48:06-04

MILWAUKEE — More areas of dense fog have developed Thursday night, but they will gradually clear Friday morning.

Beautiful weather continues Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

There is a slight chance for a stray shower west as our weekend storm system approaches, otherwise expect increasing clouds and temperatures in the 60s for high school football games.

A large, relatively disorganized, storm system will impact our weather this weekend, bringing many rounds of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms.

There will be some good downpours, but no severe weather is expected.

Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday and near 70° Sunday.

Drier weather returns next week, with temperatures staying close to 70°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 80 Lake...84 Inland
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds
Low: 62Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Isolated showers & a few t-storms
High: 78
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Isolated showers & a few t-storms
High: 70
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight Chance
High: 66
Wind: N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny
High: 68

