Patchy, dense fog Friday morning, showers expected for the weekend

MILWAUKEE — More areas of dense fog have developed Thursday night, but they will gradually clear Friday morning.

Beautiful weather continues Friday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s.

There is a slight chance for a stray shower west as our weekend storm system approaches, otherwise expect increasing clouds and temperatures in the 60s for high school football games.

A large, relatively disorganized, storm system will impact our weather this weekend, bringing many rounds of isolated showers and a few thunderstorms.

There will be some good downpours, but no severe weather is expected.

Highs will be in the upper 70s Saturday and near 70° Sunday.

Drier weather returns next week, with temperatures staying close to 70°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 80 Lake...84 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds

Low: 62Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Isolated showers & a few t-storms

High: 78

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Isolated showers & a few t-storms

High: 70

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Slight Chance

High: 66

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Sunny

High: 68