Partly cloudy Wednesday with temps in the 80s

MILWAUKEE — An increase in humidity could eventually lead to a pop-up shower later today.

Most of the area will miss out on rain, but the best chance will be inland this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy and high temperatures should reach the lower to middle 80s.

Partly cloudy and muggy conditions continue tonight with lows in the 60s.

Another stray shower is possible tomorrow and temperatures bump up to the middle and upper 80s by the afternoon.

Warm and humid conditions continue right into the weekend.

Unfortunately, Saturday afternoon is the best chance for rain this week, with a round of storms likely.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Humid. Isolated Showers

High: 83

Wind: ESE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Muggy

Low: 67

Wind: Calm

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 86

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm and Humid

High: 86

SATURDAY: Parlty Cloudy. Ch. Showers & T-Storms

High: 85

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

