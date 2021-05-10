Watch
Partly cloudy skies with chance for showers on Monday

Most of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies.
and last updated 2021-05-10 07:22:20-04

There are a few very light showers to dodge early this morning and a slight chance a couple more showers develop later this afternoon.

Most of the day will be dry with partly cloudy skies. A northeast breeze keeps us cool again today. High temperatures probably only reach the upper 40s right along the lake and middle 50s inland.

Some frost is possible again tonight away from Lake Michigan as low temperatures dip to around freezing inland and upper 30s lakeside.

High pressure and sunshine take over for the rest of the workweek. Each day gets a little warmer with 60s on the way for the second half of the week. We may even get close to 70 by the weekend.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 51 Lake 56 Inland
Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Frost Inland
Low: 37 Lake 32 Inland
Wind: Variable 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 53 Lake 58 Inland

WEDNESDAY: Sunny
High: 58 Lake 65 Inland

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny.
High: 62 Lake 67 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 64 Lake 68 Inland

