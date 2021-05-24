Partly cloudy skies, temperatures warm back up

Watch
Fog developed overnight and will be with us through the morning commute. Skies become partly cloudy and temperatures warm back up today.
and last updated 2021-05-24 06:26:29-04

High temperatures should be around 80 degrees this afternoon. It also gets a little humid again. There is a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm this afternoon, but most of the area should remain dry. There is a better chance for storms tomorrow afternoon.

We'll have one more warm and humid day tomorrow, then temperatures head down the rest of the week.

Wednesday should be very nice with highs in the 70s, but turning much cooler lakeside by the late afternoon. Highs will probably only reach the 50s Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: AM Fog. Bec. Partly cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. PM T-Storms
High: 80
Wind: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Humid
Low: 63
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms
High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy.
High: 75, Turning Cooler Lakeside

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Rain Likely Late
High: 58

FRIDAY: Ch. Rain Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Cool
High: 56

