Partly cloudy skies, temperatures warm back up

Fog developed overnight and will be with us through the morning commute. Skies become partly cloudy and temperatures warm back up today.

High temperatures should be around 80 degrees this afternoon. It also gets a little humid again. There is a slight chance of a stray thunderstorm this afternoon, but most of the area should remain dry. There is a better chance for storms tomorrow afternoon.

We'll have one more warm and humid day tomorrow, then temperatures head down the rest of the week.

Wednesday should be very nice with highs in the 70s, but turning much cooler lakeside by the late afternoon. Highs will probably only reach the 50s Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: AM Fog. Bec. Partly cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Slight Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 80

Wind: S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Humid

Low: 63

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm and Humid. Ch. PM T-Storms

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy.

High: 75, Turning Cooler Lakeside

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cool. Rain Likely Late

High: 58

FRIDAY: Ch. Rain Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 56