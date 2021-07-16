Partly cloudy Friday, beautiful weekend ahead

MILWAUKEE — Besides a little bit of fog, all is quiet this morning.

We are watching an area of showers riding along a stationary front to our south.

It now looks like these showers will stay to our south and we'll stay dry today.

With a northeast wind, temperatures will be below normal today.

Highs only reach the lower 70s right along the lake and near 80 degrees inland.

Under mainly clear skies, lows fall to around 60 tonight.

High pressure and beautiful weather take over this weekend.

We'll have lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs Saturday will range from the middle 70s lakeside to the lower 80s inland. Almost everyone should reach the 80s on Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 75 Lake 80 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 62

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

SUNDAY: Sunny

High: 81 Lake 85 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 85

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 85

