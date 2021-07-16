Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Partly cloudy Friday, beautiful weekend ahead

items.[0].videoTitle
The weekend will be sunny and in the 80s.
and last updated 2021-07-16 07:24:58-04

MILWAUKEE — Besides a little bit of fog, all is quiet this morning.

We are watching an area of showers riding along a stationary front to our south.

It now looks like these showers will stay to our south and we'll stay dry today.

With a northeast wind, temperatures will be below normal today.

Highs only reach the lower 70s right along the lake and near 80 degrees inland.

Under mainly clear skies, lows fall to around 60 tonight.

High pressure and beautiful weather take over this weekend.

We'll have lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Highs Saturday will range from the middle 70s lakeside to the lower 80s inland. Almost everyone should reach the 80s on Sunday.

Have a great weekend!

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 75 Lake 80 Inland
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Low: 62
Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 78 Lake 83 Inland

SUNDAY: Sunny
High: 81 Lake 85 Inland

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 85

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 85

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.