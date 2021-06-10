Partial Solar Eclipse at sunrise, then another sunny & hot day

Thursday will start off with a partial solar eclipse, starting at 5:12 a.m. and going to 5:41 a.m.

About 30% of the sun will be covered. The weather will be fair for the eclipse this morning with some fog towards the lakefront and mostly clear skies inland.

As the sun returns to its full phase, it will continue to climb in the sky and help heat temperatures up again this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s inland, but fog and an easterly wind will keep temperatures near 80° towards the lakefront.

Another sunny start Friday with some fog towards the lakefront.

Temperatures will quickly warm into the low 80s by the lake and to near 90° inland. Clouds will increase late in the day with a chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm developing.

We'll continue to have a slight chance for showers or a thunderstorm Saturday, although most of the weekend will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s towards the lakefront and near 90° inland.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Humid

High: 80 Lake...87 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear

Low: 63

Wind: Light

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Slight chance late.

High: 83 Lake...89 Inland

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Ch. Showers and T-Storms

High: 84 Lake...90 Inland

Wind: W 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 85 Lake...91 Inland

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Ch. showers and t-storms late

High: 79

Wind: W/NE 5-10 mph

