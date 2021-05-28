On and off rain showers continue Friday

On and off light rain continues this morning and will stay with us much of the day.
Additional rain will be up to a quarter of an inch. Along with the light rain, winds remain gusty, and temperatures stay chilly.
The northeast wind may gust up to 40 mph and temperatures will be stuck in the 40s much of the day.
Any leftover rain should move out by dinner time this evening. Skies clear out overnight and we're in for some sunshine this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday both look sunny with highs in the 60s. Memorial Day also looks pretty nice, with just a slight chance for showers in the evening. Have a great weekend everyone.
FRIDAY: Cloudy, Cold, Windy with Scattered Light Rain. Additional rain up to 0.25"
High: 50
Wind: NE 20-30 mph
TONIGHT: Breezy and Becoming Mainly Clear
Low: 44
Wind: N 15-25 mph
SATURDAY: Sunny. Cool But Nice
High: 60 Lake 65 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 66 Lake 70 Inland
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers Late
High: 70
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 73