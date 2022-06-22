Not as hot Wednesday with highs in the 80s

Say goodbye to 100 degrees, at least for now. A cold front is passing through this morning and today will not be as hot as yesterday. It's still going to be very warm with sunny skies and highs well into the 80s. Skies remain clear tonight along with comfortable temperatures bottoming out in the lower 60s in Milwaukee and middle 50s inland.
The forecast is looking warm but nice to kick off Summerfest Weekend One. You can expect daytime temperatures in the 80s on the Summerfest grounds Thursday through Saturday with evening temperatures in the 70s. Heads up for scattered showers and storms on Saturday then cooler and windier conditions on Sunday.
TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm
High: 87
Wind: NW 10 mph
TONIGHT: Clear and More Comfortable
Low: 63 Lake 57 Inland
Wind: N 5 mph
THURSDAY: Sunny Skies and Warm
High: 84 Lake 88 Inland
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm
High: 88
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers/Storms
High: 86
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler, and Windy
High: 76