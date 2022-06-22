Not as hot Wednesday with highs in the 80s

Say goodbye to 100 degrees, at least for now. A cold front is passing through this morning and today will not be as hot as yesterday. It's still going to be very warm with sunny skies and highs well into the 80s. Skies remain clear tonight along with comfortable temperatures bottoming out in the lower 60s in Milwaukee and middle 50s inland.

The forecast is looking warm but nice to kick off Summerfest Weekend One. You can expect daytime temperatures in the 80s on the Summerfest grounds Thursday through Saturday with evening temperatures in the 70s. Heads up for scattered showers and storms on Saturday then cooler and windier conditions on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 87

Wind: NW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clear and More Comfortable

Low: 63 Lake 57 Inland

Wind: N 5 mph

THURSDAY: Sunny Skies and Warm

High: 84 Lake 88 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm

High: 88

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid. Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Cooler, and Windy

High: 76